Massive rallies taken out in Sindh on Youm-e-Istehsal

SUKKUR: The Youm-e-Istehsal rallies were organised in Sukkur, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umarkot, Jacobabad, Larkana and other cities on Wednesday. The rallies were attended by religious activists and political parties as well as civil society activists, led by divisional commissioners, AIGPs, DIGs, deputy commissioners and SSPs in their respective cities.

People enthusiastically participated in the rallies with a number of children to mark the one year of Indian government’s move to revoke the Article 370 of the Indian constitution, removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. They expressed solidarity for the oppressed people of Kashmir. The rally participants, waving Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, pledged their support for the rights of Kashmiris till the last drop of their blood. They also carried playcards and banners with slogans against the Indian oppression. They also chanted slogans against the brutality of Indian forces. They pledged support for the Kashmiris till the independence of Kashmir.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sindh, organised a train march from Karachi to Sukkur ahead of Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and in protest against the illegal Indian actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The march participants raised slogans for Kashmir’s freedom. Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi said on the occasion: “We will expose the evil face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the world”.

PTI Member Provincial Assembly from Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh symbolically labeled the train as ‘Srinagar Express,’ saying the train march was conducted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Youm-e-Istehsal to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi and other PTI Sindh chapter leaders participated in the train march.

Meanwhile, here in Sukkur, Pooj Hindho Panjaat, Sukkur, took out a rally from Dharamshalla to Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Sukkur, led by Mukhi Aishwar Lal and Deewan Chandan Chawla. They raised slogans of Kashmir ‘Bany ga Pakistan’, ‘Hindustan Murdaabad.’ They demanded independence for Kashmir according to the resolutions passed by UNO.