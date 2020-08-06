FTAC meeting suggests measures to cotton growers

MULTAN: The seventh meeting of the Farmers Technical Advisory Committee urged cotton growers to continue watering their crop after the flowering and cotton bowls are started to develop.

The FTAC meeting was chaired by Central Cotton Research Institute Director Dr Zahid Mehmood. In the meeting, field experts also reviewed crop situation and urged growers to take care of watering the crop and proper use of fertilizers at this stage of crop development to get maximum production. The FTAC recommended growers continue removal of weedicides from the crop, which had been sown after May 15. The FTAC also recommended different pesticides against multiple types of pest attacks.