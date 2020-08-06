Tributes paid to fallen heroes on Police Martyrs Day

MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police Inam Ghani has paid tribute to the police personnel who had martyred in bomb blasts, target killings and encounters with criminals.

He said this while addressing a Police Martyrs Day ceremony at city police headquarters here. Inam Ghani also visited the police martyr memorial and laid down a wreath on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Inam Ghani said that the martyred police personnel had sacrificed their lives to save the next generations. The Police Martyrs Day would recall the sacrifices of the martyred cops, he added.

He told that 38 police personnel had sacrificed their lives in Multan while seven cops embraced martyrdom in bomb blasts, 14 in encounters with gangsters and 17 personnel and officers were martyred in target killings. AIGP Inam Ghani said that the Punjab police had decided to observe the Police Martyrs Day on August 4 to pay homage to police martyrdoms.

He said that Multan and Khanewal districts remained at top among all the four districts in Multan police range while sacrificing their lives. The Punjab police share pains and pleasures with the families of the martyred cops at all occasions, he added. He said that the department had provided ration worth Rs 0.2 million to the families of the martyred cops.

Eid gifts worth Rs 0.8 million were distributed among the families of the martyred police personnel on the directions of the Punjab IGP, he told. He informed that 100pc educational scholarships were provided to the children of martyred cops. He told that the Bahauddin Zakariya University had reserved one seat in each department for the children of the martyred cops.

He informed that the Punjab police had set up a dowry fund for the daughters of the martyred police personnel. He said that the families of the martyred cops were getting complete salary till the retirement period and then pension of the cops.

Meanwhile, the South Punjab police headquarters will be made functional here in the next seven days. Addressing a press at City police headquarters on Tuesday, South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police Inam Ghani said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would inaugurate the new police headquarters.

He told that the police force in the South Punjab was extremely inadequate to combat crime and the region was facing acute shortage of vehicles. He said that the South Punjab had 28,000 police personnel, which were not enough to cater growing challenges.

He said that an increase in the police force was inevitable and he was struggling to ensure swift availability of new vehicles and resources for the police stations situated in the region.

He said that the prime job of the anti-narcotics was unearthing hashish and narcotics but the police were performing this job. He said that apart from curbing crimes, everything was being taken from the police. He said that the police were unnecessarily involved in the cattle markets and COVID-19 affairs.