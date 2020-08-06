Man held for aerial firing near Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: A young man, chanting slogans of ‘Khatam-e-Nabuat Zindabad’ opened firing at Constitution Ave in front of Supreme Court of Pakistan building, on Wednesday afternoon. The police that was already on duty on the event of Solidarity Day, overpowered the shooter, disarmed him and shifted to the Secretariat police station to interrogate him.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed and SP (City) Mohammad Umar Khan reached the scene and embark upon the situation. The people who witnessed the episode said that the shooter shot 9 to 10 fires with small machine gun (SMG), adding that some fires hit walls of the surrounding buildings.

The police, disclosing his identity, told this correspondent when contacted, that he introduced himself as Najibullah Khan son of Zahir Khan hailing from Hangu. “I am follower of Ilmuddin and Mumtaz Qadri and I will to my extend to protect Khatam-e-Nabuat,” he shouted during the query by the investigation officers. The suspect was, later, shifted to unknown place for further investigation.