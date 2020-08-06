Webinar participants laud Kashmiris’ freedom bid

MULTAN: Participants of an international webinar Wednesday paid great tribute to Kashmiris for their bold struggle for the freedom with consistency and expressed solidarity with them.

Multan Women University vice chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi and Department of Sociology organized the webinar in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir where experts shared their opinions and analysis on continuous rights violations by Indian rulers.

The University of Utara Malaysia assistant Prof Dr Samina, senior analyst Akram Tareen and BZU PhD scholar Dr Syed Muzaffar Hussein were guest speakers. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Samina highlighted the sacrifices rendered by people of Kashmir and Pakistan's role in providing moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir cause.