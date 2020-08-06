Ahsan Iqbal criticises Kashmir policy

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal while condemning Indian annexation and brutal siege of Occupied Kashmir for the past one year has asked the PTI government what it did over UN resolutions violation by India.

Ahsan said one year has passed since the illegal annexation of Held Kashmir what was the implementation of the recommendations of all-party consultation held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last year.

He asked why an Islamic summit was not called on Kashmir. Ahsan said how many delegations the government sent to Kashmir for diplomacy in the member countries of the Security Council. The PML-N Secretary General questioned why did the government fail to raise the issue in the UN Commission on Human Rights to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir?