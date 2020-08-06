Biden bristles at being asked about cognitive test

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden, the 77-year-old presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, pushed back strongly in an interview aired on Wednesday at a reporter who asked him if he´s taken a cognitive test.

“No, I haven´t taken a test,” Biden told the CBS News correspondent. “Why the hell would I take a test?” “Come on, man. That´s like saying you, before you got in this program, you take a test where you´re taking cocaine or not,” Biden said. “What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?” President Donald Trump, 74, Biden´s November opponent, has repeatedly claimed that Biden´s mental abilities are slipping while touting his own capabilities. The CBS reporter, who was interviewing the former vice president as part of a convention of Black and Hispanic journalists, noted that Trump “brags” about having “aced” a cognitive test. “Well, if he can´t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don´t know what the hell he´s talking about,” Biden said. “I know you´re trying to goad me,” he said.