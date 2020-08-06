Webinar on rights of Kashmiris

Islamabad : The 5th August marks one year of Modi’s proscribed revocation of Article 370 and unilaterally altering the special status of Kashmir. Center of Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR) organised an international webinar with the collaboration of international think tanks and eminent academics to herald the Kashmiris Right to self-determination and to call the global attention towards India’s non-compliance of United Nations Resolution. The underlying objective of the online session was to raise voice against the transgressions of basic human rights by fascist Indian regime in IOK, says a press release.

Amna Malik, the President COPAIR commenced the session by sharing the COPAIR embarked on a Global Movement to highlight the grave violations of human rights in IOK by publishing a number of special reports and hosting webinars where foreign dignitaries, diplomats and scholars reiterated the plight of Kashmiri people. Dr Elaaf Hadi is a Minister plenipotentiary in the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Iraq to the UN and he shed light on the role of international organizations in tackling the challenges like Kashmir.

COPAIR is advocating the conundrum and transgressions of civil entitlements in IOK, and call attention to the fascist and Islamophobic ideology of BJP government in India, which is home to more than 180 million Muslims.