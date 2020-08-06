Land sought for graveyard in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The business community has asked the district administration to acquire land for graveyard from the Rs200 million funds which were released by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2016.

“There is a shortage of space for graves at the existing graveyards in the city and its suburbs but the district administration has failed to acquire land for that despite having a sufficient amount for the purpose,” Fayyaz Solaria, the chairman of the central traders body, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said it was unfortunate that people of four urban union councils City 1, 2, 3 and 4 were without space at the existing graveyards. They were being compelled to bury the dead in the existing graves. “The Kuawalli ziarat graveyard, Mochi Baba ziarat graveyard, graveyards at Mohallah Channia and rest of the city are without spaces for burial,” said Solaria. The business community leader said then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had released Rs200 million fund for land for graveyards for the city’s four union councils in 2016 and that amount was deposited in the district administration’s account but latter miserably failed to acquire land for the purpose. “If the district administration couldn’t find a main piece of land for the joint graveyards for the people of four urban union councils, it should acquire four pieces of land in these union councils, separately for graveyards without any delay,” said Solaria.