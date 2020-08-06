Punjab’s senior basketball coach dies

LAHORE: Punjab’s senior basketball coach Nasir Iqbal Zia from Bahawalpur died on Wednesday.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti praised the services of Nasir for the promotion of basketball in the province.

Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the senior basketball coach.

They conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.