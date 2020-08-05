Court will not spare those behind APS tragedy: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday sought within four weeks response of the federal government over the Judicial Commission’s report on a terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar in 2014, killing about 150 people including 132 children.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard a suo motu case regarding APS massacre. The court directed Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed to seek instructions from the federal government regarding steps to be taken on the report recently submitted by the Judicial Commission led by a judge of the Peshawar High Court.

Last month, the Judicial Commission led by Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan of the Peshawar High Court had submitted a 3,000-page report to the apex court. The commission had recorded statements of 101 witnesses and 31 police and other officials.

On Tuesday, the court observed that the report of the Judicial Commission on the APS has been submitted to it in a sealed envelope and directed its office to provide its copy to the AGP. The court directed Khalid Javed to seek instructions from the federal government about the steps to be taken on the instant inquiry report. During the course of hearing, the depressed parents of the martyred schoolchildren of the APS appeared before the court and sought justice.

The chief justice while extending sympathies to the parents observed that it was a gruesome incident.

The parents submitted that they cannot live in Pakistan as their children are not safe in the country. The chief justice asked them not to say this and assured them that the court in the light of the report will take decision in accordance with the law and the Constitution. He observed that the apex court had formed the Judicial Commission, hence it will take the instant matter to its logical conclusion. The court will not spare those who were responsible for the APS tragedy, the CJP remarked. “You should trust the court as we are here to safeguard the rights of people, ensuring provision of justice as well,” Justice Ijazul Ahsen told the parents.

Meanwhile, the parents pleaded for providing a copy of the Judicial Commission report. The chief justice observed that first the AGP will go through the report. “We will wait for the government’s response”, the CJP remarked.

This is a secret report, therefore, let the AG go through it first, Justice Ijazul Ahsen said. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for four weeks.