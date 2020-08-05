NAB presents Khursheed Shah in court

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur presented PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in Rs1.23 billion corruption reference on Tuesday at the Accountability Court, and the judge adjourned the case till August 12.

Talking to media persons after the hearing of the corruption reference, Khursheed Shah, asking the authorities to impose governor’s rule in Punjab and KPK eyeing the worst situations there, claimed that any attempt to promulgate governor’s rule in Sindh was a conspiracy against democracy. He said the federal government was continuously blaming Sindh for the flour crisis, asking the federal government who was behind the price hike in Punjab.

The PPP leader asked who was behind the sugar crisis and rain crises in Punjab, and petrol crisis in the country, telling the popularity graph of PTI plunged to the point zero. He said the PTI-led federal government was trying to make face-saving through launching a series of accusations and allegations against PPP leadership and Sindh government. He said the PTI government was threatening of imposition of governor’s rule in Sindh to conceal its incompetence, but PTI’s wish could never come true.