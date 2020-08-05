Thatta water supply reference: AC postpones Zardari’s indictment

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday postponed indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Thatta water supply reference until August 7. Judge Muhammad Azam Khan sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Zardari’s plea seeking dismissal of the reference.

The judge granted exemption to Asif Ali Zardari from court appearance. Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H. Naek did not appear before the court due to which the proceedings were deferred.