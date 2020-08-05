Pervaiz Elahi salutes martyred SSP, others

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his video statement on Police Martyrs Day here Tuesday said that Police Jawans had always performed the role of frontline defender in every condition.

He said that he and entire nation salute to all martyrs, including SSP Ashraf Marth. Pervaiz Elahi said that when he assumed charge as Chief Minister Punjab the first announcement he made was that all awards to the martyred and funds to their families should be given according to the announcements. During the PML-Q tenure in Punjab, pension of the widows of the martyred was increased every year, he said adding that he was grieved to know that Shahbaz Sharif had stopped all announced awards and concessions to the families of the martyred during his first tenure. Pervaiz Elahi said that he had developed such a system that nobody could stop again the concessions for the families of the martyred.