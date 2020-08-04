Pervez, Qureshi, Moeed visit LoC: Will never leave Kashmiris alone

Ag Agencies

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: The country’s civil and military leadership Monday reiterated their commitment to the Kashmir cause and said Pakistan will never abandon its oppressed Kashmiri brethren and will spare no moral, political and diplomatic effort for their freedom from the Indian subjugation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousuf and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir to boost the morale of troops deployed in the forward locations and send a loud and clear signal to the Kashmiri brethren across the Lineof Control of Pakistan’s firm commitment to the solution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Military officials briefed the defence minister, foreign minister and special assistant to the prime minister on national security on the ongoing LoC violations by the Indian security forces and the consequent damage to the civilian population in the wake of frequent firing.

Talking to the media in Islamabad prior to departing for Chirikot Sector, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Kashmiris had rejected India’s illegal move of August 5 and would continue their struggle for their right to self-determination.

He said the visit to LoC was aimed at expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and their families being subjected to daily Indian atrocities and unprovoked firing. “We want to assure them that the Pakistan Army, the Pakistani leadership and the entire Pakistani nation stand by you,” he said.

“Secondly, I want to make it clear to the Indian government that despite your oppression, the Kashmiris have rejected your August 5 move. No one will accept them,” he said. Paying tribute to the courage and spirit of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army stationed at LoC, the foreign minister said the entire nation was proud of their bravery and valor.

Meanwhile, General Bajwa visited troops deployed on frontlines along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khuiratta Sector and spent time with troops on Eid day, the ISPR said. Gen Bajwa said the Pakistan Army was aware of the enemy design to destabilise the country and the region and is fully prepared to thwart any covert or overt undertakings.

The COAS commended their high morale, operational readiness and continuous vigil being maintained along the LoC. Interacting with troops, the COAS said Eidul Azha epitomized the essence of unconditional sacrifice.

“No one understands this spirit of sacrifice better than a soldier. Let us also reiterate our pledge to always stand by our Kashmiri brethren braving Indian atrocities for their right of self-determination despite all odds,” he said.

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received the COAS at the LoC. Later, the COAS also visited the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases and performed earth breaking of NEPCARD (NIHD Centre of Excellence in Prevention and Cardiovascular Research and Development) where indigenous research on heart diseases will be carried out including their preventive measures.

Appreciating contributions of Army Medical Corps, the COAS said the AFIC and NIHD being state of the art facility was providing high quality medical care at National level.

He especially lauded the contribution of doctors and healthcare workers as frontline soldiers against COVID 19 pandemic.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer, Adjutant General Pakistan Army, and Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, Surgeon General of Pakistan Army, received the COAS on arrival at the AFIC and NIHD.

Meanwhile, ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the campaign spearheaded by Prime Minister Imran Khan to expose India’s Hindutva mindset and for freedom of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) will continue till its logical end and Youm-e-Istehsal was part of it.

Speaking at a news conference here along with Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Shibli said never before Kashmir cause had been given a new push with full enthusiasm and commitment, as the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He explained that the well-coordinated and organised campaign would continue and India would be exposed at all the international forums through diplomatic and political channels.

“We shall have to continue this cause on sustainable basis, whereas in the part, even Kashmiris failed to perform any significant role on this count,” he maintained.

The minister noted that Pakistan’s embassies were also working on projection of Kashmir and the ongoing atrocities, unleashed by Indian regime, with same enthusiasm, as shown by Prime Minister and his government.

Replying to questions, he said the Senate was meeting for a special session to show solidarity with Kashmiris, being the forum of aspirations of people.

He said the objective of launching a special postal stamp in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal was to remind the world community of its role with regard to Kashmir issue and the barbarism of Indian forces.

This journey, he noted, was started with Prime Minister Imran Khan landmark address to the UN General Assembly, giving a new life to the drive for Kashmir liberation.

The minister pointed out that various events had been planned at home and abroad, where Pakistanis and Kashmiris resided to highlight India’s illegal step of August 05, 2019 and to unmask its true face before the world that had created new tension in the region.

“It was a black day and will be marked accordingly and we appeal to people to show their solidarity with Kashmiris by waving flags of Pakistan and Kashmir. We want to reiterate that our Kashmiri brothers are not alone at this juncture. The entire Pakistani nation is standing with them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Monday rechristened Kashmir Highway ‘Srinagar Highway’ to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) facing the worst ever suppression since August 5, 2019.

Speaking at the renaming ceremony, the minister said it would be the road leading to Srinagar.

“India has taken an illegal, immoral and unconstitutional action out of frustration as its around-the-clock curfew, communication blackouts, arrests, killings and forceful suppression of the protesters fell flat before the indomitable spirit and struggle of the Kashmiri people, whose commitment is getting stronger with every intensive move of the so-called secular state,” he said.

Terming Narendra Modi ‘Hitler’ of the new era, he said being a member of the terrorist organization RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), the Indian prime minister was pursuing the Hindutva mindset.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech at the Parliament in August last year, had expressed serious concerns that India’s August 5 action would not only affect the people of Kashmir but also minorities living in India, and that had proven correct in due course of time.

He said Imran Khan presented the Kashmir case in an effective manner at the United Nations General Assembly and exposed the real face of India before the comity of nations.

The minister said disintegration of India had started with its last year’s illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of IOJ&K. The occupation forces martyred Burhan Wani to suppress the Kashmiris’ indigenous movement but it gathered momentum, he said.

He said the people of Pakistan and Kashmir would mark August 5 as ‘Youm-Istehsal’ to condemn India’s nefarious designs to change demographic apartheid of the IOJ&K.