Youth found dead in Kasur

KASUR: A youth was stabbed to death near Bugri village of tehsil Kasur. A man took Faisal out of his house and later his body was found near a tube well. According to Sadr Kasur police, some eunuchs are allegedly involved in the murder of the youth.

BANDITS INJURE YOUTH: Bandits have shot at and injured a youth during a robbery bid. Ishaq was travelling on a motorbike near Bhooni Ottar near Patoki when three robbers intercepted him and snatched Rs 17,000 and a mobile phone from him. The robbers shot at and injured him when he put up resistance.

Three robbers snatched Rs 25,000 and a motorcycle from Amjad near Raja Jang's Haveli Gathianwali.

Three bandits snatched Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone from Asif near Basti Sabri. Thieves entered Imtiaz's house near Gulshan-e-Subhan Colony City Patoki and stole two tolas of gold jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 500,000.

Four gunmen snatched Rs 30,000 and a mobile from Ramazan and his friends near Dinpur Doba near Changa Manga. Thieves entered the house of Rana Saleem near Patoki city in Shadman Colony and stole Rs 150,000 and other valuables.

MAN STABBED TO DEATH: A man was stabbed to death and his mother and a cousin were inflicted critical injuries near Dhos village. Asghar and others had a quarrel with Abu Bakr a few days ago. On the day of incident, Abu Bakr, his mother Azizan Bibi and cousin Ghulam Haider were inflicted injuries.

BRIDE ABDUCTED: A bride was abducted near Mann village of tehsil Kasur. Nawaz told police that his wife Sadia Bibi was present at the house when accused Brahan Masih and others came and abducted her.

TEENAGER ASSAULTED: A 15-year-old boy was assaulted sexually near Khatikianwala in Chunian city. M Ahmed was grazing goats when accused Ashfaq abused him sexually. Chunian city police registered case.