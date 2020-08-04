Two youth electrocuted as 1,000KV wire falls on them

HAFIZABAD: Two youths were electrocuted while their friend was injured when a 1,000kv wire fell on their motorcycle at Sukheke Mandi on Eid day.

Ali Abbas, Waqas and Qayyum Ali were going to village Jundraka when the wire fell on their motorbike. As a result, Ali Abbas and Waqas were electrocuted while Qayyum Ali was injured seriously. After the incident, a large number of villagers and relatives of the deceased staged a demonstration on Lahore-Sargodha Road. They also blocked the road by burning tyres. After the protest of seven hours, Sukheke police registered a case against three employees of the Gepco on the charge of negligence.