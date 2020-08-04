Karachi driving licence branches reopen for public

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Qamar Zaman, chief of the licence branches of Karachi, on Monday announced the reopening of licence branches to facilitate the public by following the standard operating procedure (SoP).

Since the start of the lockdown under COVID-19, the license branches had been closed in the city. A statement about the SoPs reads, “Keeping in view the sensitivity of the pandemic Covid-19 & public concerns regarding non-issuance of driving licences, the Police Department with the approval of the competent authority has decided to reopen the driving licence branches throughout Sindh, in limited capacity, under strict observance of approved SOPs issued by Sindh Government and DIG, Driving Licence Unit.

“All driving licence branches of Sindh will reopen by appointment only, and applicants are urged to obtain appointments through our DLS official website www.dls.gos.pk or our free newly introduced DLS online pre-appointment mobile application, which can be easily downloaded from Google Play Store, a day before their in-person visit to concerned DL branch for processing their licence request.”

The statement further says: “The pre-appointment application will be made operational from August 4, 2020, and the applicants will be able to obtain their appointments for next day. All driving licence branches of Sindh will resume the licensing operation from August 5, 2020.”

The applicants seeking online pre-appointment system will be able to get a token number with a time slot and the choice of the licence type for next day visit to the selected branch.

Besides, booking can be made online through this app; during official timing from 10am to 4pm. Nobody will be entertained at any driving licence branch without reservation through online pre-appointment. All the visitors are requested to follow the SOPs. Nobody will be allowed into the driving Licence branch without a mask and gloves.

The statement says: “Only applicants will be allowed in DL branches. No person will be allowed to enter the branch premises suffering from fever, cough, flu, asthma, or any kind of COVID-19 symptoms. All applicants visiting DL branches will be scanned through thermal guns before entry into the branch premises.

“Social distancing will be strictly maintained between staff and applicants during the entire licencing process. No applicant will be entertained if he misses the given time slot while visiting the driving licence branch. He will be required to get a fresh appointment for in-person visit.

“No overcrowding will be allowed outside or inside of any driving licence branch; all applicants are advised to use floor markings and designated waiting area during their licensing process.”

The driving licences of only the following categories will initially be issued, in accordance with the approved SOPs of the Government of Sindh and the DIG, DL Sindh. The learner’s driving Licence, renewal of the expired driving licence and international driving permit (IDP) will be issued to only those applicants who already have a valid driving licence of Sindh. The process of issuance of a permanent driving licence and conversion of the booklet driving licence to a computerised one will remain suspended till further orders.

Office timings

From Monday to Friday the timings will be from 10am to 4pm (on Friday, prayers’ break will last from1pm to 2pm). Front desks and information desks with trained and qualified staff will be available outside every DL branch for proper guidance and assistance of the public.

Contact details

Please contact us for any query during official time. Telephone 021-9925052-6, Facebook page Driving Licence Sindh Web Portal www.dls.gos.pk, Mobile App; Driving Licence Sindh Email [email protected]