Man kills wife in Kasur

KASUR: A man killed his wife in village Dollaywala in Sadr police station on Friday.

According to police, Shehzad and his wife Irum Bibi, 20, got married two years back and since then they used to quarrel with each other. On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words over a domestic issue and Shehzad administered her poisonous pills and she died.

Biker killed: A man died in a road accident on Friday.

Shakeel and Rashid were travelling towards Raja Jang on a motorcycle when a speeding rickshaw coming from opposite direction collided with the two-wheeler near Haweli Teelianwala.

As a result, Shakeel died on the spot and Rashid sustained injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital.

Security arrangements: Foolproof security arrangements have been finalised for Eid-ul-Azha congregations in mosques and Eidgahs in the district.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Zahid Nawaz Marwat said a number of police officials in uniform and civvies would be deputed to provide security cover to the people.

He said leaves of cops have been cancelled by issuing high security alert in the district.

He vowed that SOPs regarding coronavirus would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Man electrocuted: A man was electrocuted in Khadian on Friday. According to police, Waris, 32, of Abu Bakar Town, Khadian, suffered a fatal electric shock from a desert cooler and died on the spot.