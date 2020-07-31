Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani of Golra Sharif passes away

ISLAMABAD: Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani of Golra Sharif on Thursday passed away at the age of 94. Pir Abdul Haq Gilani was son of Pir Syed Ghulam Muhiuddin and grandson of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Gilani.

According to details, the funeral prayers of Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani offered after Asr prayers at the Dargah Golra Sharif on Thursday, a private news channel reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Asad Umar Thursday attended the funeral prayer of Custodian of Golra Sharif Shrine Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani.

During interaction with late custodian’s sons and relatives, the foreign minister expressed condolence and grief over the loss. He said late Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani was a spiritual personality of high stature and his services in the fields of religion, education and spiritualism would be remembered for long.

Meanwhile, Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of Pir Syed Abdul Haq Shah Gilani of Golra Sharif.

In the condolence message, the minister said that the religious, educational, spiritual and missionary services of Lala G would be remembered for long. He sympathised with the family of the deceased, his followers and well-wisher besides praying the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Custodian of Golra Sharif Dargah Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani.

In a condolence message, he sympathised with members of the bereaved family and paid tribute to late Pir Gilani for his religious services, which would long be remembered. The minster prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.