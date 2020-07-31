Pervez Khattak rejects JI’s corruption allegations

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to give maximum relief to the masses despite a challenging economic situation created by the coronavirus pandemic.

He was speaking at a press conference at Manki Sharif near here. Coming down hard on the Jamaat-e-Islami, the defence minister said that, in fact, they staged the sit-in in Nowshera against the Customs Squad, which had seized foreign cloth and a vehicle from the JI leader.

He said that JI provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan visited the offices of Customs thrice to get the seized foreign cloth and vehicle back but failed. “They (JI ministers) should tell how much corruption was committed as their party was an ally of my previous provincial government,” the defence minister questioned while replying to corruption allegations levelled against him.

He said that BRT Project was executed through the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), which was then working under minister Inayatullah Khan who was from the JI. About allegations of corruption levelled by the JI in the BRT, he believed, was actually a charge-sheet by the JI against its own minister, who enjoyed the luxurious life in the PTI tenure.