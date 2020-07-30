Illegal housing societies: Accountability Court accepts plea bargain of Rs1.95b

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad has accepted plea bargain request of accused Mian Waseem alias Lucky Ali of Rs1.95 billion.

According to NAB report, the said recovery is the highest recovery in the history of NAB due to NAB Rawalpindi’s efforts in cases of cheating of public at large.

The NAB report stated that the accused Mian Waseem alias Lucky Ali (film star) lured and induced the general public by massive advertisement in print, electronic and social media to invest in his illegal societies. The accused used 11 different misleading names for housing societies to deceive general public including National House Buildings and Roads Development Corporation, Rawalpindi Housing and Industrial Development Corporation, Central Development Promotion Programme, Defence Valley Located at Dhamial Road, National Town Girja Road, New Islamabad City, Sir Syed Town, National Garden, Sir Syed Garden, Dhamial City and Defence Avenue.

As per RDA record, the accused never applied for any no-objection certificate (NOC) nor he has any NOC from concerned department. All his societies are illegal. The NAB Rawalpindi conducted an inquiry against Mian Waseem Ahmed. During investigation, Mian Waseem accepted the guilt.

Due to professional investigation by NAB, Mian Waseem paid Rs1.95 billion through plea bargain.

The amount collected from the accused will all be refunded among affectees after proper scrutiny by the NAB Rawalpindi. All the affectees of the above said societies are required to submit their claims in the office of NAB Rawalpindi to get their looted money back.

Moreover, the affected people who have not appeared in NAB are requested to submit their plot documents in NAB Rawalpindi as per law.

The NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has appreciated the efforts of Seemab

Qaiser, Investigation Officer, and Saeed Akhtar, Case Officer, under the supervision of Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi.