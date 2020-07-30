Man accused of blasphemy shot dead at Peshawar court

PESHAWAR: A man who was accused of blasphemy was killed inside the court during the hearing here on Wednesday. An official said that one Tahir Ahmad Naseem of Achini had come for hearing in the local court when a young man from Board Bazaar identified as Khalid opened fire on him. He was killed on the spot. The accused Khalid was arrested by the cops present in the court. The accused said the deceased had committed blasphemy and he was an enemy of Islam and Pakistan.