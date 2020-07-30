Bahawalpur traders ignore nine-day Covid-19 lockdown

BAHAWALPUR: Traders in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts Tuesday ignored the Punjab government nine-day lockdown regulation and kept open their business points.

In Bahawalpur City Circular Road traders partially observed the lockdown, however traders who closed their shops staged protest demonstration against the Punjab government for announcing the nine-day lockdown.

They demanded an immediate withdrawal of lockdown regulation and termed it a financial murder of traders. In Bahawalnagar district traders continued their normal business activities regardless of 9-day lockdown announcement.

However, in the evening the Assistant Commissioner (AC) and police teams visited the city bazaars and shopping centres and asked traders to abide by lockdown regulations. Traders in Ahmadpur East, Hasilpur, Yazman, Haroonabad , Fort Abbas, Minchinabad, Khairpur Tamiwali, Uch Sharif and Dharanwala also rejected the new lockdown and continued business activities as usual amid the traders’ bodies protest demonstrations against the government for announcing the unjustified a nine-day lockdown in the province.