Dacoits on the loose in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Dacoits took away cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 29 incidents here on Sunday.

Dacoits looted Rs 20,000 from Raheel at Garjakh while bandits snatched Rs 82,000, a gold locket and other articles from Ali Raza at Alipur Chattha. Robbers looted Rs 50,000 and two cell phones from Mushtaq at Tatlewali while Mubeen was deprived of Rs 100,000 and a cell phone at Sadar Wazirabad. Bandits snatched cash and a cell phone from Mansha Khan at Emenabad while armed men entered the house of Haroon and looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables at Peoples Colony.

Robbers looted Rs 150,000 and a cell phone from Babar at Ahmed Nagar while dacoits swept the house of Hammad at Dhulley. Thieves took away Rs 200,000 from Yasir Sheikh at Model Town while bandits intercepted Amir and looted Rs 90,000 and two cell phones at Satellite Town.

Robbers looted Rs 65,000, gold ornaments and a cell phone from Naghma at City Wazirabad while armed men entered the house of Nazir at Cantt and looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. Robbers looted Rs 27,000 and cattle from Sikandar at Emenabad and Yasir was deprived of Rs 200,000 and two cell phones at Sadar Wazirabad.

Swindlers took away cash from Ehtesham while three dacoits entered the house of Waseem at Sabzi Mandi and looted Rs 70,000, gold ornaments and cell phones. Robbers took away cash and other valuables from Muzammi at Gakhar Mandi l while dacoits took away Rs 100,000 from Khalid at Sadar Kamoki and armed men took away Rs 22,000 and a cell phone from Faisal at Wahndo.

Dacoits took away Rs 80,000 and gold ornaments from the house of Hashmat and looted Rs 40,000 from Hafeez at Baghbanpura. Sofia was deprived of Rs 57,000 and a cell phone at Ferozwala while robbers snatched cash and a cell phones from Javed at Wahndo. Thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses of Saqib, Faisal, Sultan and Asif Bhindar while the car of Shahbaz was stolen from Model Town area.

FIVE OF FAMILY FAINT: Five members of a family fell unconscious after eating poisonous food at Ladhewala Warraich on Sunday. Reportedly, Dildar Ahmed, his wife Salma, sons Noman and Salman and daughter Ume Habiba consumed rice at home. Later, all fell unconscious. They were shifted to a hospital.

PO HELD: Cantt police on Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a double murder case. Accused Arshad Cheema had allegedly gunned down his daughter and son-in-law over a domestic issue about 20 years before and went to Dubai.

YOUTH DROWNS IN CANAL: A youth drowned in Ojla Canal on Sunday. Rizwan Masih was taking bath in the canal when suddenly he went deep down in water and drowned.