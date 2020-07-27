Five of a family among 7 die in Okara accidents

OKARA: Seven persons, including five members of a family, were killed in three separate accidents here on Sunday.

Reportedly, ASI Irfan of 18/1AL village was carrying his relatives, including Zarina Bibi, w/o Yaqoob, Nazia, w/o Tanveer, Isha, d/o Tanveer and Abiha, d/o Tanveer, on a motorcycle when a truck hit them on the National Highway. As a result, all five bike riders died on the spot. In another incident, a truck hit a motorcycle near Shergarh. As a result, seven-year-old Qurban Ali died on the spot while Muhammad Akram sustained injuries. An ASI was on his way home on a motorcycle when a car hit him near Quaid-e-Azam Chowk, which caused his instant death.

WOMAN ABDUCTED: A married woman was abducted at 36/A4L village.

Accused Sami along with his accomplices allegedly abducted Saima Parveen, d/o Muhammad Hanif. Shahbore police have registered a case.

YOUTH DROWNS: A youth drowned in River Ravi on Saturday. Amanat Ali of 33/GD village was catching fish when suddenly he slipped and fell in the river and drowned.