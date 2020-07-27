Five of a family among 7 die in Okara accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Seven persons, including five members of a family, were killed in three separate accidents here on Sunday.
Reportedly, ASI Irfan of 18/1AL village was carrying his relatives, including Zarina Bibi, w/o Yaqoob, Nazia, w/o Tanveer, Isha, d/o Tanveer and Abiha, d/o Tanveer, on a motorcycle when a truck hit them on the National Highway. As a result, all five bike riders died on the spot. In another incident, a truck hit a motorcycle near Shergarh. As a result, seven-year-old Qurban Ali died on the spot while Muhammad Akram sustained injuries. An ASI was on his way home on a motorcycle when a car hit him near Quaid-e-Azam Chowk, which caused his instant death.
WOMAN ABDUCTED: A married woman was abducted at 36/A4L village.
Accused Sami along with his accomplices allegedly abducted Saima Parveen, d/o Muhammad Hanif. Shahbore police have registered a case.
YOUTH DROWNS: A youth drowned in River Ravi on Saturday. Amanat Ali of 33/GD village was catching fish when suddenly he slipped and fell in the river and drowned.
OKARA: Seven persons, including five members of a family, were killed in three separate accidents here on Sunday.
Reportedly, ASI Irfan of 18/1AL village was carrying his relatives, including Zarina Bibi, w/o Yaqoob, Nazia, w/o Tanveer, Isha, d/o Tanveer and Abiha, d/o Tanveer, on a motorcycle when a truck hit them on the National Highway. As a result, all five bike riders died on the spot. In another incident, a truck hit a motorcycle near Shergarh. As a result, seven-year-old Qurban Ali died on the spot while Muhammad Akram sustained injuries. An ASI was on his way home on a motorcycle when a car hit him near Quaid-e-Azam Chowk, which caused his instant death.
WOMAN ABDUCTED: A married woman was abducted at 36/A4L village.
Accused Sami along with his accomplices allegedly abducted Saima Parveen, d/o Muhammad Hanif. Shahbore police have registered a case.
YOUTH DROWNS: A youth drowned in River Ravi on Saturday. Amanat Ali of 33/GD village was catching fish when suddenly he slipped and fell in the river and drowned.