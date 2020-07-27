DPO suspends ASI as video of torture goes viral

BUREWALA: Vehari DPO Ehsanullah Chohan on Sunday suspended ASI Asim Gulraiz and ordered an inquiry after a video of torture of a handcuffed accused by an alleged drug dealer under the supervision of a police official went viral.

Reportedly, Mailsi City police station ASI Asim Gulraiz arrested accused Falak Sher on the charge of selling narcotics. The police brought Falak Sher to Colony Chowk Bus Stand to shift him to the judicial lock-up in a bus instead of a government vehicle. In the meantime, another alleged drug dealer Billa caught Falak Sher and allegedly tortured him in front of ASI Asim Gulraiz. Later, video of the incident went viral on social media.

On the other hand, the family of Falak Sher claimed that he was innocent as their opponents were trying to trap him in a false case. According to the spokesman for the district police, Falak Sher was a habitual drug dealer on whom a case no 316/20 of drug trafficking had been registered in Mailsi City police station. The accused allegedly tried to escape from the police custody with handcuffs, he claimed. The DPO had appointed Mailsi DSP Naeem Abbas to conduct an inquiry into the incident.