Zoroastrian priest killed in Iran

TEHRAN: A Zoroastrian priest who resided in the United States has been killed on a visit to Iran, the country’s judiciary said in local media reports on Sunday.

The body of Arash Kasravi was found in the central province of Kerman alongside those of two other people who were not members of the religious minority, the province’s prosecutor was quoted as saying.

"Three bodies were discovered in a villa in Mahan city and they were apparently murdered," Dadkhoda Salari told state television.