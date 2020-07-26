PM’s special assistant inaugurates nutrition project in Bara

BARA: Special Assistant to the prime minister on poverty alleviation and social protection Dr Sania Nishtar visited Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district and inaugurated a nutrition project at Dogra hospital.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi, Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mahmood Aslam Wazir and others were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, she said the government would provide all facilities to the merged districts, including health and education. She said the tribal people had rendered sacrifices and suffered due to militancy. “Our focus is on the tribal women and their children’s nutrition,” she said.

She vowed that the government would provide all facilities to the Dogra hospital. As per the prime minister’s vision, Sania Nishtar claimed, the government would expand the nutrition project from Bara to other merged districts as well. She said the government would give Rs4,500 to each mother having a child below the age of two years after each three months. She said the stipend is meant to protect the health of the mothers and children.