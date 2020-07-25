HRCP concerned over ban on books

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Friday showed concern over ban on some books. To give a government’s official the power to decide what constitutes ‘objectionable material’ on behalf of all citizens is unacceptable.

The HRCP also noted with concern that the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board had begun what it termed ‘a critical review’ of 10,000 books taught by private schools across the province, and already banned 100 books on, what it called, ludicrous grounds. Not one of the reasons given by the Board’s managing director at a press conference qualifies as rational grounds to censor content, penalise publishers, and prevent critical thinking. The HRCP is gravely concerned that such measures herald yet tighter restrictions not only on freedom of expression, but also freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.