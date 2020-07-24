close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2020

2 labourers killed in DI Khan road accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two labourers were killed in a road accident at Marhaba Colony on Dera-Tank road in the district on Thursday. According to details, three brick kiln labourers identified as Wazir Ahmad, 59, his namesake, 55, and Muhammad Ramzan, 45, were going on their motorcycle to Qureshi Morr when they were hit by a speeding ambulance near Marhaba Colony on Dera-Tank road. As a result, Wazir Ahmad and Muhammad Ramzan were killed on the spot while their companion sustained critical injuries. The driver of the ambulance fled the scene after hitting the bike of the labourers. The dead and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Dera Ismail Khan. The Saddar police have registered a case on the report of injured labourer against unknown ambulance driver.

Latest News

More From Peshawar