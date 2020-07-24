2 labourers killed in DI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two labourers were killed in a road accident at Marhaba Colony on Dera-Tank road in the district on Thursday. According to details, three brick kiln labourers identified as Wazir Ahmad, 59, his namesake, 55, and Muhammad Ramzan, 45, were going on their motorcycle to Qureshi Morr when they were hit by a speeding ambulance near Marhaba Colony on Dera-Tank road. As a result, Wazir Ahmad and Muhammad Ramzan were killed on the spot while their companion sustained critical injuries. The driver of the ambulance fled the scene after hitting the bike of the labourers. The dead and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Dera Ismail Khan. The Saddar police have registered a case on the report of injured labourer against unknown ambulance driver.