Wed Jul 22, 2020
July 22, 2020

Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case: Witnesses say SP forced them to record statements against Rao Anwar

Top Story

 
July 22, 2020

KARACHI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday conducted hearing of Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

During the proceedings, former Malir senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rao Anwar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) among other accused appeared before the court.

On the occasion, witnesses Shahzad Jahangir and Rana Asif said that they were forced by the SP to record statements against Rao Anwar.

"My early statement was not based on real facts and I was forced to record biased testimony for which I was illegally kept in custody," Shahzad Jahangir said.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till July 28 for arguments on the statements of witnesses.

