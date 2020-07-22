1 martyred, 6 injured in Turbat blast

QUETTA: One person was martryed, while six others received injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Turbat district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

“The IED was fixed with a motorcycle parked near an auto shop on the main Turbat Road," official sources said.

One person standing close to the bike died instantly as IED exploded, while six others received injuries.

Soon after the blast, the security forces reached the site and shifted the injured to the DHQ Hosptial Turbat.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the blast in Turbat and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives as a result of the incident. In a statement, the prime minister directed to provide the best medical aid to the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery. Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah also condemned the Turbat blast. He sid elements involved in such incidents were enemies of the country and deserved exemplary punishment.