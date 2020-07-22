One killed, seven injured in Turbat blast

QUETTA: One person was killed and seven others injured in Turbat blast Tuesday morning, Geo News reported.

Police confirmed at least seven were injured when the blast took place in the city’s Turbat Bazaar. Among the injured, two are said to be in critical condition.

Rescue efforts were under way at the site of the blast. The deceased and injured were shifted to the Turbat Civil Hospital. The blast occurred near a car after which the vehicle caught fire, police confirmed.

A motorcycle near the blast site also caught fire. Windows of nearby buildings broke due to the intensity of the explosion. Police cordoned off the area and started investigation. Police said explosive material weighing 3kg was strapped to a motorcycle in the bazaar. A remote-controlled device was used to conduct the blast. Two cars and as many motorcycles were damaged in the blast.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the Turbat blast and expressed grief over the loss of life, a PM Office statement said Tuesday. The premier directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also condemned the bomb blast, saying the government will not let anti-state elements prevail with their agenda.