Tue Jul 21, 2020
July 21, 2020

287 primary school teachers appointed in Mansehra

National

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has appointed 287 male primary school teachers and promoted 152 to the next grades in Manshera district.

“The orders for appointment of 287 teachers have been issued. The process for issuing orders for another 51 teachers has been withheld because of ambiguities in domiciles and other documents,” ADEO told reporters here on Monday.

