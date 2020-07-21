287 primary school teachers appointed in Mansehra

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has appointed 287 male primary school teachers and promoted 152 to the next grades in Manshera district.
“The orders for appointment of 287 teachers have been issued. The process for issuing orders for another 51 teachers has been withheld because of ambiguities in domiciles and other documents,” ADEO told reporters here on Monday.