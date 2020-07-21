IGP Sindh orders to constitute probe team in Wazeera murder case

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench, on Monday barred Jamshoro Police to exhume the deceased Wazeera Chachar’sbody, who was allegedly stoned to death. Reports said a man Gul Muhammad Chachar, father of the deceased, had challenged the lower court decision of exhuming the body of the deceased in the SHC circuit bench, Hyderabad. The court, after accepting his application, issued notices to all the parties for July 27 and ordered the IGP Sindh to present a detailed report into the matter. The father of the deceased appealed to the SHC to stop the exhumation of the body of his daughter doubting the police might destroy the evidence. It is pertinent to mention that the lower court had allowed the police to exhume the body of Wazeera. Meanwhile, on the request of the deceased’s father, the IGP Sindh has ordered the DIG Hyderabad to constitute a probe team to investigate the case.