Elderly couple, grandson killed in road crash

An elderly couple along with their grandson died in a road crash on Shaheed-e-Millat Road on Sunday. According to the Ferozabad police, the accident took place in a newly-constructed underpass on Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

After the accident, the police and rescuers reached the accident site and moved the victims to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The police said a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle as a result of which the elderly couple and their grandson lost their lives.

The deceased were identified as 78-year-old Abdul Shakoor, son of Abdul Hakeem, his wife as Noor Saba and the grandson as 20-year-old Abdul Ghafoor, son of Abdus Salam. The police said the victims were residents of Karachi’s Bilal Colony area. The police said the driver managed to flee the scene in his dumper truck that their motorcycle. The police said they had registered a case against the driver and launched a hunt to arrest him.