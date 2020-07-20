‘Mourning not to be disturbed’

LAHORE:Majlis Wahdat Muslemin (MWM) secretary general Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri has said that President Arif Alvi, Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah, and Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri have assured the Shia leadership during a recent meeting that no disturbance would be created by authorities in mourning activities during Muharram and Safar. He told the media that the decisions of the meeting would be conveyed to the district administrations for smooth conducting of all mourning programs during the holy months and the security SOPs would be strictly observed in Majalis and processions.