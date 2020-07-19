Farogh Nasim still sits in Law Minister’s office

ISLAMABAD: Farogh Naseem had resigned as law minister last month but he still sits in the minister’s office and informally runs the ministry.

He doesn’t sign official papers but all staff take verbal instructions and orders from him. Although Farogh Naseem did not attend the call when approached by The News, a source close to him confirmed that he sits in the Law Minister’s office.

It is claimed that he is preparing his written arguments for the Supreme Court of Pakistan that he had given in the Qazi Faez Isa case.

Other sources, however, said that besides preparing the written argument as per the direction of the apex court, Farogh Nasim is also acting as de facto law minister.

Legally Prime Minister Imran Khan is the law minister but all ministry officials including secretary law, legal experts, consultants and others seek orders on issues from Farogh.

Farogh Nasim had stepped down as law minister early last month to represent the government in the presidential references filed against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He is expected to be re-inducted in the cabinet again as law minister because of his strong connection.

He had also resigned in November last year to represent the government in a case pertaining to the extension of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa that was being heard by the Supreme Court. After the case was decided, Naseem was sworn back into the office.

In the Qazi Isa case, the Supreme Court threw out the presidential reference against the respected judge terming it invalid.

Farogh Nasim, who reminds many of late Sharifuddin Pirzada, is considered one of the main characters behind presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Majority of the legal fraternity had a consensus view that the presidential reference against Justice Isa was based on mala fide intention. It was said that the role of Farogh Nasim in the whole episode of the reference had been malicious and vindictive.

While announcing his resignation from the cabinet slot last month to represent the Federation in the Qazi Faez Isa case, Farogh Nasim, however said, “I have no personal vendetta [against] any person, judge, bar council or a lawyer not even with Justice Qazi Faez Isa.” He added, “I will appear in the Honorable Court only as a lawyer to assist the Hon’ble Court.”