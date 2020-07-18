One rescued, another missing as friends drown in seawaters

One of the two youngsters were taken out alive from sea waters at Hawkesbay in Karachi on Friday. According to Mauripur police, two men drowned while taking bathing in the sea, however, divers immediately took action and recovered one of them in an unconscious condition. The rescuers could not find the other man so far, the police added.

The man took out alive from the waters was rushed to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment, while a search and rescue operation was underway for the other person, the police added. The survivor has been identified as 20-year-old Ahmed, resident of Machchar Colony area. The other man who is yet to be found is 22-year-old Anwar Hussain, son of Hussain.