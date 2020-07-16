Plantation marks ‘failed coup in Turkey’

Islamabad : The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency organised a plantation event at Ankara Park here on Wednesday to mark the fourth anniversary of the July 15 failed coup attempt in Turkey against the Tayyip Erdogan government that claimed 251 lives.

As part of Turkey's Democracy and National Unity Day celebrations, Islamabad mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz and Turkish ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul led the plantation of 251 saplings to commemorate martyrs and veterans of the July 15, 2016.

The ambassador said the failed coup was against the freedom and will of the Turkish people.

He said the future of Turkey was in the hands of the Turkish people, who proved it on July 15, 2016.

The envoy said Pakistan had always stood by Turkey, which would never forget Pakistan's cooperation and support.

"Four years ago, the Turkish nation proved that they can take their destiny in own hands and Pakistan was the first country to stand by Turkey," he said.

The ambassador said saplings were planted for each of the 251 martyrs of July 15, 2016.

The mayor said resorting to terrorism was not a way to win the hearts of the people.

He said the Turkish people made eternal sacrifices for democracy in and stability of their country on the night of July 15, 2016.

"On this special day, we are remembering the martyrs by planting saplings. The Pak-Turkish brotherhood will further grow in the days ahead," he said.

The mayor said he would make Ankara Park the best symbol of friendship between the two countries.

He said Turkey and Pakistan had always supported each other in hard times. "I am so pleased to be part of this meaningful event," he said.