Enough evidence to bring Kashmir perpetrators to justice: Zakaria

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said enough evidences have been documented by the international bodies such as the UN and Amnesty International on the grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, as he called upon the international community to take practical measures to deliver justice to the helpless Kashmiris and bring the perpetrators to account.

Zakaria presided over an international conference to mark the 89th Kashmir Martyrs’ Day on Monday, said a statement. In this regard, he referred to International People’s Tribunal report entitled: Buried Evidence. He added mass blinding, mass rapes, numerous massacres since 1989, genocide of 1947, custodial and extra-judicial killings and torture had all been comprehensively documented by various international bodies such as the UN and Amnesty International.

He said these documentary evidences were enough for the international community to take action against the perpetrators. Recalling remembrance of genocide of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica, observed on July 11, the High Commissioner said 14 years down the line, 2,700 mass graves were discovered in Kashmir, with 3,000 bodies of indigenous Kashmiris, killed by Indian occupation forces in fake encounters.

“India blatantly violates all the conventions and international laws on human rights with impunity, defies UN Charter and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir,” the High Commissioner said.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan called upon the Western democracies to play their role in stopping the gross human rights violations of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces.

“Britain is a second home to Kashmiris as about one million people of Kashmiri origin live in the UK and by virtue of that relation the UK government should play a lead role in resolving the dispute.”

He also stressed that commercial interests should not be pursued at the cost of human rights by Western countries.

The virtual conference was organised by Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI). British parliamentarians, former British MEPs, Pakistani parliamentarians, Kashmiri parliamentarians, councillors, representatives of civil society, Kashmiri women activists and youths attended the event.

In addition to AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Debbie Abrahams MP- Chairperson APPG on Kashmir, Barrister MP Imran Hussain-Senior Vice Chair APPG on Kashmir, Lord Qurban Hussain Secretary Kashmir Group, Andrew Gwynne MP Chairman Labour Friends of Kashmir, Alex Sobel MP, Alison Thewliss MP, Nadia Whitome MP, Shadow Secretary Thangam Debbonaire MP, Sarah Owen MP, Christian Wakeford MP, Tracy Brabin MP and Sara Britcliffe MP participated in the conference.

AJK President Masood Khan and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi sent their messages for the conference. The AJK president strongly condemned the decision by Delhi to muzzle the voices of Kashmiris. “Today, we are marking the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day in the most tragic circumstances. The occupation authorities have cancelled the commemoration of this day in Srinagar and the entire occupied territory,” he said.