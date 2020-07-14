Cattle markets to open from 6am to 7pm

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in the provincial capital on Monday to chalk out a strategy for curbing possible spread of COVID-19 ahead of Eidul Azha.

The meeting decided that all the cattle markets would be established outside the city. The meeting was told that there were around 700 cattle markets in the country and all stakeholders have been directed to take special protective measures against coronavirus. It was decided that cattle markets would be operational between 6am to 7pm and all the visitors would be screened before entering the market areas. Besides, wearing of masks and maintaining social distance would be ensured. It was suggested that the size of cattle market be reduced but their numbers should increase.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about TTQ and smart lockdown strategy. The meeting was told that around 300,000 people were saved from COVID-19 infection through timely response.

It was told that local organizations are playing a key role in combatting corona. Moreover, it was told that the NCOC identified 30 cities as COVID-19 hot spot, whereas, currently, 321 smart lockdowns have been enforced in the entire country.

This is noteworthy that the meetings of the NCOC will be held in all the provincial headquarters and its first meeting took place in Lahore on Monday. The meeting in Lahore was hosted by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and senior officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, 47 more people died of COVID-19 in the country and as many as 1977 new cases were reported on Monday. Total death in the counry die to the deadly virus reached 5,304, while number of cases are 252, 982.