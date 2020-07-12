Girl rescued from torture of aunt

Lahore : Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) has taken a 4-year old girl into its custody and care as her Phupho (paternal aunt) used to torture her.

The girl, Mehak, is not an orphan. Her father and mother are both alive. Her father is a drug addict. Her mother could not cope with her husband’s addiction and left him and the child. Mehak’s mother has reportedly contracted a second marriage. Her father gave her in custody of his sister who would beat the child mercilessly.

On Friday night she beat her up. She would also heat a knife and put it on her body that burnt her and left several scars on her body. Her aunt inflicted permanent scars on the child’s body. When the cruel aunt was torturing the child on Friday night, Mehak shouted at the top of her voice in pain and pleaded to spare her. The neighbours heard the cry and reported to police who reached the house and rescued her.

Police registered an FIR against Mehak’s aunt, Nimra, w/o Adnan of Awan Market, Nishtar Colony, Lahore, at 11:45pm on Friday and informed CP&WB.

A team of CP&WB also reached the police station and took the child into its custody. Mehak will get medical care, residence, meals and schooling at the facility where several other abandoned and lost children are residing.