JUI-F chief condoles Mufti Naeem’s demise

Karachi Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday visited the residence of the late Mufti Naeem, who as the principle of the Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia seminary, in the SITE area to offer condolences.

Mufti Naeem had passed away of cardiac arrest on June 20 at the age of 62.

Speaking on the occasion along with Sheikh Noman Naeem, the newly chosen principal of the seminary, JUI-F chief Rehman expressed their deep sorrow over the death of Mufti Naeem and termed his demise an irreparable loss for Pakistan.

“Naeem was a towering religious personality and had rendered matchless services for the glory of Islam and did not budge from his principled stance on issues pertaining to the integrity of Pakistan,” said Rehman.

JUI-F Sindh leaders, including provincial secretary general Allama Rashid Soormo, and central leader Qari Muhammad Usman accompanied Rehman.