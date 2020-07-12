In a recent meeting of the NCOC, Prime Minister Imran Khan admired the nation for its resilience. The credit goes to the state for persistently testing the patience of people with prolonged loadshedding during the summer, and the ever-rising prices of basic commodities.and a morbid criminal justice system.

The word 'resilience' seems to be a misnomer. Losing hope, the people have learned to bounce back for the last 73 years.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

East Longmeadow

USA