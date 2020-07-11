DC Sukkur gets PM’s reward for establishing Covid-19 quarantine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The prime minister has rewarded Deputy Commissioner Sukkur for best performance in the fight against Covid-19. According to Coordinator Task Force for Covid-19 Sukkur, Prime Minister Imran Khan observed the dedication and commitment of the deputy commissioner for setting up a quarantine at Labour Colony Sukkur for Covid-19 patients. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur dedicated the award to the frontline doctors, nurses, paramedics, police and other stakeholders and told them that this award was a result of the untiring efforts of all the stakeholders, including Medical Superintendent of GMMC Civil Hospital Sukkur Dr. Tasleem Khamisani.