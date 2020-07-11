close
Sat Jul 11, 2020
AFP
July 11, 2020

California to sue over Trump order revoking foreign student visas

World

AFP
July 11, 2020

LOS ANGELES: California is suing US President Donald Trump´s administration over its policy threatening the visas of foreign students whose courses move online due to coronavirus, officials said Thursday. The lawsuit to be filed by the state´s attorney general comes as Trump pushes for the country´s education facilities to reopen even as virus infections continue to spike, particularly in the south and west. “The Trump Administration´s unlawful policy... threatens to exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 and exile hundreds of thousands of college students studying in the United States,” said a statement announcing the suit.

