California to sue over Trump order revoking foreign student visas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: California is suing US President Donald Trump´s administration over its policy threatening the visas of foreign students whose courses move online due to coronavirus, officials said Thursday. The lawsuit to be filed by the state´s attorney general comes as Trump pushes for the country´s education facilities to reopen even as virus infections continue to spike, particularly in the south and west. “The Trump Administration´s unlawful policy... threatens to exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 and exile hundreds of thousands of college students studying in the United States,” said a statement announcing the suit.