Punjab CM visits Khanki Headworks

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Khanki Headworks on Wednesday and inspected the arrangements made for dealing with the possible flood.

The chief minister on the occasion stated that line departments have already been alerted while water situation in Jhelum, Chenab and Sindh Rivers was being constantly monitored. He announced plans to inspect other headworks as well.

The irrigation secretary told the chief minister that a 27km long road had been constructed from Wazirabad to Khanki Barrage besides setting up a vocational training centre, BHU and recreational park. He also briefed about the latest water situation in different rivers.

The Khanki Headworks was constructed in 1892 and a new Khanki Barrage has been constructed on Chenab River with the ADB assistance. An amount of Rs21.300 billion has been spent on the upgradation project. Up to 11,500 cusec water flow would be guaranteed in Lower Chenab Canal round the year along with the continuous supply to 2,925 contiguous water channels of 4,680-kilometre long irrigation system. This would help to irrigate 3.301 million acre land of Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Jhang, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh. This would benefit more than six lakh farmer families and the water flow capacity of the barrage, after up-gradation, has increased from eight lakh cusec to 11 lakh cusec. This would usher in an era of agricultural prosperity besides proving an important step for safety from the floods. Provincial Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, ACS (Infrastructure) and others were also present.