close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 7, 2020

Baidal moot today

Islamabad

A
APP
July 7, 2020

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online ‘Baidal Conference’ to commemorate 152 death anniversary of well-known Sindhi Sufi poet and intellectual Hazrat Faqeer Qaddir Baksh Baidal today(Tuesday).

In collaboration with Baidal committee Sindh, the conference will highlight his different articles and poetry. Writer and Intellectual Hafiz Khan and Intellectual Dr Nabilla Hafiz will be the chief Guest, an official said on Monday.

He said that Chairman PAL Dr Yousuf Khushk would preside the online conference. Writers and Intellectuals from all over the country will participate in conference to give honour to the Sufi Poet of Sindh, he stated.

Latest News

More From Islamabad